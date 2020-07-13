Howard Stern to singer who had affair with Jada Pinkett Smith: you’re lucky, shut up

It says something when Howard Stern thinks you’re a crass loudmouth.
The SiriusXM host caught up on celebrity gossip during his two-week vacation, which ended Monday when he returned to the airwaves. One of the biggest issues on his mind was recording artist August Alsina’s claim that he’d had a fling with actress Jada Pinkett Smith.
And according to Stern, the 27-year-old musician should have counted his blessings and kept his mouth shut.
“Dude, you got to (have sex with) Jada Pinkett Smith,” Stern said. “By the way, put me in that line.”
Neither Stern nor co-host Robin Quivers mentioned Alsina by name during the segment.
“Be a little bit classy,” Stern said.
Alsina went public with the early 2016 fling during a June 30 interview on iHeartRadio’s “The Breakfast Club.” Smith, 48, confirmed the affair during a Facebook Live conversation with her husband, actor Will Smith, during a broadcast of “Red Table Talk” that posted Friday. The couple said they’d been on a break during the tryst.
“She (had sex with you.) How nice of her,” Stern said, praising Smith’s beauty. “Look at her.”
Stern said that Alsina, who is friends with the Smiths’ children, put his former paramour in a tough spot by speaking about the fling.
“Now she’s got to go on Facebook and sit here and explain herself to Will Smith and her kids and her mother,” Stern said. “What did she do that was so horrible to this guy that he has to f--k her life up?”
According to Stern, Alsina is envious of the Smiths’ fame.
“You know what his beef is?” the self-proclaimed “King of All Media” asked rhetorically. “I’m not famous — I f----d Jada Pinkett Smith.”
Stern and Quivers agreed that revealing a personal affair is not a good way to achieve notoriety. Stern also said he didn’t know whether Alsina was a rapper or an actor. He’s a singer.
“I still don’t know your name, a--hole,” Stern said. “You did a bonehead thing.”
The 66-year-old broadcaster humble-bragged that he had his share of celebrity conquests between his 2001 divorce and his second marriage in 2008.
“I don’t go around telling you who they are,” he said. “Would I like to? Yeah, because it would make me feel like I was better looking.”
Quivers joked that Stern’s sexual conquests might not come out looking so good if their private dealings with the creator of the “Fart Man” character were made public.
“But what would it do to their lives?” she mocked.