Howard Stern to Ellen DeGeneres: If you’re a jerk, own it

Past and present staffers of DeGeneres’ show have described working for it as a toxic experience rife with bullying and intimidation. Several DeGeneres underlings told Buzzfeed last month that a lot of the blame fell on senior members of the talk show host’s team, but others argued the comic was ultimately responsible for the culture behind the scenes. A bodyguard who worked with DeGeneres told Fox News that hearing others complain about her prompted him to share his experiences working for a “cold” and “demeaning” boss. Several show guests have alleged mistreatment too.