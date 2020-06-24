Powerful Hollywood agencies drop Chis D’Elia from roster following sexual assault allegations on social media

Chris D’Elia is getting the heave-ho from powerful Hollywood agencies he’s been a part of for years.
Creative Artists Agency announced Tuesday is dumped the embattled comedian as a client. He was also reportedly let go by management company 3 Arts Entertainment and William Morris Endeavor, which managed his tour bookings.
It was a swift action since the comedic actor was accused on social media of assaulting several women, several of whom were allegedly underage at the time last week.
D’Elia is also accused of not only sending underage victims unsolicited messages, but also pressuring them to take nude pictures of themselves.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, CAA’s decision to part ways with D’Elia comes after his “Whitney” co-star publicly condemned his actions over the weekend.
Whitney Cummings took to Twitter on Saturday to write an emotionally charged statement abandoning her close friend amid the allegations. "It's taken me a couple of days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned."
“This is a pattern of predatory behavior,” the comedian continued. “This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent. Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”
Streaming services Hulu and Amazon Prime, along with Comedy Central also publicly removed an episode of the comedy series “Workaholics” from their catalog because it featured D’Elia.
In the episode, he portrayed a child molester.
D’Elia also appeared in the second season of the Netflix drama series “You,” in which he played a comedian who molests underage women.
His co-star, Penn Badgley told The Los Angeles Times that he felt “very troubled” by the allegations and explained that D’Elia’s alleged actions speak to a larger “systemic” issue, which has also led him to question whether the show is causing more harm than good for its viewers.
In the series, based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling 2014 book, Badgley plays a murderer who befriends D’Elia’s character.
The 40-year-old “Undateable” star has maintained his innocence, writing in a public statement denouncing the accusations.
“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said last week. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”
On Tuesday, Los Angeles police told the outlet that no one has submitted any reports regarding D’Elia.