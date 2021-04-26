Harrison Ford reads harsh edit notes from ‘Blade Runner’ at Oscars

Harrison Ford flashed back some four decades at the Oscars on Sunday, reading scathing screening notes from the classic sci-fi film “Blade Runner.”
“Opening too choppy,” Ford grumbled. “Why is this voiceover track so terrible?”
The bit lasted more than a minute, with the 78-year-old actor concluding to roars of laugher: “That movie was called ‘Blade Runner.’”
Ford, dressed in a tuxedo at the 93rd annual Academy Awards, read the notes as he introduced the Best Film Editing category. “Sound of Metal” won the honor this year; “Blade Runner” did not in 1983 (nor was it nominated).
But “Blade Runner,” which boasted a strong starring performance from Ford and some flourishes of dazzling writing, has lived on as a cult classic all these years.
Ford said that the notes he read off a crumpled piece of paper “can help us understand why the editing process can often get a little complicated.”
The Oscars on Sunday capped a strange pandemic year in cinema, with “Nomadland,” a recession-era story about a cross-country trek in the American West, claiming Best Picture.