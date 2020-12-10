Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she quit acting, says Harvey Weinstein was part of it

Goop doesn’t run itself, after all.
Gwyneth Paltrow said Tuesday that she stopped acting for a variety of reasons, including abusive treatment at the hands of notorious producer Harvey Weinstein.
“To be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax,” Paltrow told Sirius XM’s Bruce Bozzi on “Quarantined With Bruce.”
Paltrow, 48, was stuck working with Weinstein when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for 1998′s “Shakespeare in Love.”
Paltrow revealed in 2017 that she’d been harassed by Weinstein, later recounting a time when her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt confronted the producer.
Weinstein wasn’t the only reason Paltrow left Hollywood to focus on her life, her family and her Goop brand.
“Part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do, say and wear,” she said.
Paltrow also said the long-distance, extended travel got to her.
“I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks,” she told Bozzi. “It’s just not who I am.”
Now she’s free to sell vulva coloring books.