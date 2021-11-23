xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Jon Batiste leads all Grammy nominees, as young stars Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish also dominate

Peter Sblendorio
By
New York Daily News
Nov 23, 2021 1:08 PM

Veteran musician Jon Batiste led all artists in Grammy nominations during an announcement Tuesday that was otherwise dominated by some of the industry’s top young stars.

Batiste, the 35-year-old bandleader for Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show,” is a finalist in 11 categories at the 2022 ceremony, giving the R&B and jazz performer three more nominations than any other artist.

Advertisement
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, in New York. Batiste received 11 Grammy Award nominations, including ones for album of the year, record of the year, and best R&B album.
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, in New York. Batiste received 11 Grammy Award nominations, including ones for album of the year, record of the year, and best R&B album. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

His impressive haul comes on the strength of his fifth studio production, “We Are,” which is nominated for album of the year and spawned the song “Freedom,” which is up for record of the year. Batiste, who had previously been nominated for three Grammys, has never won.

“11 !!!!!!!!!!!!” Batiste tweeted Tuesday, before adding in a separate post, “I was born on 11/11.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tuesday was also good day for “Good 4 U” singer Olivia Rodrigo, who received seven nominations, including nods in each of the award show’s four major categories.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Invision)

The 18-year-old pop star’s chart-topping “Sour” is up for album of the year, while her No. 1 hit “Driver’s License” is nominated for record of the year and song of the year. Rodrigo is also nominated for best new artist.

Nineteen-year-old Billie Eilish, a seven-time Grammy winner, was again nominated in three of the top Grammy categories, with “Happier Than Ever” up for album of the year, and its title track a finalist for both record and song of the year.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish (Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The only other artist nominated in all three of those categories was 22-year-old Lil Nas X, whose “Montero” earned a album of the year nod. His single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is nominated for record and song of the year.

The rapper-singer, who rose to fame with his country-and-hip-hop crossover hit “Old Town Road,” won two Grammys for that song last year.

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Eilish, pop star Justin Bieber and R&B crooner H.E.R. each received eight nominations apiece, while singer-rapper Doja Cat tied Rodrigo with seven.

The Grammys ceremony is set to take place Jan. 31. Artists who released music between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, were eligible for nominations.

The 2022 Grammys return to their longtime home at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Last year’s show transitioned to the nearby Los Angeles Convention Center, where large tents were set up for the ceremony in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Celebrity

Barack Obama, a two-time Grammy winner in the spoken word category, received his first nomination in the category since 2007 on Tuesday. The former president’s nomination came for the audiobook “A Promised Land.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Celebrity

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement