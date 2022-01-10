Early winners at Golden Globes include ‘West Side Story’ actress Ariana DeBose and ‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong

The winners list at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards wasn’t short on star power — even though the ceremony was.
Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Strong and Jean Smart were among the big-name actors that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awarded honors to during a stripped-down ceremony Sunday at Southern California’s Beverly Hilton that had no audience and wasn’t even televised amid a series of controversies.
Strong won best actor in a drama series and Sarah Snook won best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie for their performances in “Succession,” a satirical show about a family fighting for control of their company.
Sudeikis, meanwhile, won best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance as the upbeat titular coach in “Ted Lasso,” while Smart, who plays a decorated stand-up comic in “Hacks,” won best actress in a musical or comedy series.
Ariana DeBose, who dazzled as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical “West Side Story,” won best supporting actress in a movie, while Disney’s “Encanto,” about a magical household in Colombia, took home the honor for best animated motion picture.
And Kate Winslet, who starred as a detective the crime drama “Mare of Easttown,” won best actress in a miniseries or TV film.
Sunday’s ceremony became a low-key affair after the Los Angeles Times reported last year that the HFPA, which organizes the Globes, didn’t have a single Black member.
The HFPA also drew criticism after the newspaper reported that 30 members of the group were put up at a five-star hotel during a set visit for the series “Emily in Paris,” which later received two surprise nominations at the 2021 ceremony.
NBC, the typical telecaster of the Golden Globes, opted not to air the awards show this year due to the controversy, while celebrities from more than 100 public relations companies were said to be boycotting the event. Nominees remained conspicuously silent in December when the Globes unveiled the 2022 finalists.
Despite the backlash, the HFPA moved forward with the event, but didn’t announce until days before the show that the ceremony wouldn’t be televised or live-streamed online, or that media credentials wouldn’t be made available to reporters covering the show.
Instead, the winners were rolled out unceremoniously through a live blog on the Golden Globes website and on the show’s social media pages.
In response to the controversy, the HFPA last year introduced a board devoted to “transformational change,” made Helen Hoehne its president, and added 21 new members, which include six Black journalists.
“For eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better,” Hoehne said during December’s nominations announcement. “We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct and restructured our governance.”
The top nominees Sunday included the dark Western movie “The Power of the Dog,” which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a cruel rancher in 1920s Montana, and the coming-of-age movie “Belfast,” which is set amid social unrest in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. Both films were nominated for best drama, and earned seven nominations apiece to lead all movies.
“Belfast,” which was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, was among the night’s earliest winners when it was named best screenplay during Sunday’s show.
Succession, meanwhile, led all series with five nominations.
Organizers said Sunday’s closed-door ceremony aimed to “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program,” along with honoring film and TV projects.