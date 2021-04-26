Glenn Close loses yet another Oscar

Maybe Glenn Close should just try to blackmail the Academy at this point.
The celebrated actress made the kind of history you never want to make at the Oscars Sunday night as the award show’s biggest loser.
Close, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Hillbilly Elegy,” has now lost eight times, making her the most Oscar-nominated woman actor to never win.
She’s also the only living actor to have lost eight times, tying with the late British actor Peter O’Toole.
Instead, “Minari” star Yuh-Jung Youn took home the trophy, also besting Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”) and Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”).
“How can I win over Glenn Close?” Youn said during her acceptance speech.
Close was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress in “The World According to Garp” (1983), Best Supporting Actress in “The Big Chill” (1984), Best Supporting Actress in “The Natural” (1985), Best Actress in “Fatal Attraction” (1988), Best Actress in “Dangerous Liaisons” (1989), Best Actress in “Albert Nobbs” (2012) and Best Actress for “The Wife” (2019).
Her “Hillbilly Elegy” co-star, Amy Adams, is tied for the second-most losses with six.
In the Netflix movie, based on J.D. Vance’s book of the same name, Close plays Mamaw, the matriarch of the Vance family who dreams of better for the next generation than she was afforded.