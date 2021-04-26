xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Glenn Close’s viral ‘Da Butt’ dance segment at Oscars was scripted

Peter Sblendorio
By
New York Daily News
Apr 26, 2021 11:28 AM

Case closed.

The instant-classic Oscars moment in which Glenn Close recited facts about the Experience Unlimited song “Da Butt” and then performed the dance associated with it was scripted, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The fun segment involved comedian Lil Rel Howery walking up to different nominees at Union Station in Los Angeles Sunday evening and quizzing them on whether various songs won Oscars in the past.

When he asked Close about “Da Butt,” which appeared in 1988′s Spike Lee-directed “School Daze,” Close gave the impression she immediately recognized the R&B song.

In this video image provided by ABC, Lil Rel Howery reacts as Glenn Close dances to E.U.'s "Da Butt" in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday.
In this video image provided by ABC, Lil Rel Howery reacts as Glenn Close dances to E.U.'s "Da Butt" in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday. (AP)

She then broke into the dance, which delighted her fellow audience members at the 93rd Academy Awards, as well fans on social media.

Close, 74, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mamaw, the mother of Amy Adams’ character, in the Netflix drama “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was directed by Ron Howard.

Glenn Close
Glenn Close (Chris Pizzello/Getty Images)

Close is an eight-time Oscar nominee but has never taken home a trophy.

Sunday’s honor for Best Supporting Actress went to Yuh-Jung Youn, who played the grandmother Soonja in “Minari,” a drama about a Korean-American family with dreams of starting a new life in rural Arkansas.

