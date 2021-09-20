2021 Emmys overrun by soccer hooligans as ‘Ted Lasso’ wins early awards

Forget relegation; “Ted Lasso” is taking home gold.
The sweet, hysterical Apple TV+ comedy about an American college football coach who lands a gig with an English soccer team cleaned up at the Emmys Sunday night, sweeping the comedy categories and taking home a string of comedy trophies, including lead actor and supporting actor and actress.
“Heck of a year,” said star Jason Sudeikis, who traded in his soccer kit for a velvet tuxedo and shaved off his now famous mustache, while accepting his award for lead actor in a comedy series.
After 2020′s mostly virtual ceremony, the Emmys returned to the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with COVID-19 protocols allowing just vaccinated nominees and their guests inside.
“You know why I wanted to host the Emmys?” said Cedric the Entertainer at the show opening. “Because it gives me a chance to thank TV for all that it’s meant to me. We all have our favorite shows growing up but my favorite memory is sitting with my grandmother, watching our programs together.”
Promising that this year’s ceremony won’t be “Emmys Lite,” the “Neighborhood” star launched into an elaborate performance of Harlem native Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” with help from LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, Mandy Moore, Annaleigh Ashford, Anthony Anderson, Brendan Hunt, Rita Wilson, Billy Porter, the cast of “Hamilton” and more.
Hannah Waddingham won the first trophy of the night for supporting actress in a comedy for her celebrated role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+’s series about the fictional English football team.
“There’s no Rebecca without Keeley and if I ever lose you, I will stalk you,” she said through tears to co-star Juno Temple, who was nominated in the same category, in a sweet moment that brought Temple to tears.
Waddingham’s co-star, Brett Goldstein, followed with his own win for supporting actor in a comedy.
“I was very specifically told I was not allowed to swear,” he joked, a nod to his character, the foul-mouthed Roy Kent, before immediately being bleeped out by the CBS censors. “This cast makes me sick they’re so good.”
With his win, Goldstein beat out three other “Ted Lasso” co-stars: Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nathan) and Jeremy Swift (Higgins).
Two of “Ted Lasso’s” rare losses went to “Hacks,” when creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky won for writing on a comedy series for the HBO Max comedy about an aging comic and her millennial new partner, and Aniello won separately for directing in a comedy series.
The year of Jean Smart continued as the “Hacks” star took home the trophy for lead actress in a comedy for her role as Deborah Vance, a comedy legend fighting to stay relevant.
“‘Hacks’ has been such a thrill,” Smart said. “I read this and I said I had to do it. It checked off every box I was looking for.”
In a huge surprise, Tobias Menzies beat Michael K. Williams for supporting actor in a drama series, which was expected to be the Brooklyn actor’s first — and now posthumous — Emmy; Williams died earlier this month from a suspected overdose.
“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” Kerry Washington said before reading off Menzies’ name.
Menzies, who did not show up for the ceremony, played Prince Philip in the third and fourth season of “The Crown.”
“The Crown” also won awards for outstanding writing and directing in a drama series, while Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher, accepted the award for supporting actress in a drama series, 24 years after her first Emmy.
Julianne Nicholson took home the trophy for supporting actress in a limited series, anthology or movie for murder mystery “Mare of Easttown,” in which she played Lori Moss, Mare’s (Kate Winslet) best friend and a mother who would do anything for her son.
Evan Peters, who co-starred alongside Nicholson in “Mare of Easttown” as Detective Colin Zabel, won for supporting actor in a limited series and thanked his parents for “getting me out to L.A.,” but also shouted out “Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet.”
Seth Rogen, who presented an award Sunday, called out the Emmys for holding an indoor ceremony as the COVID-19 pandemic still rages.
“Let me start by saying there’s way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing?” he said from the stage. “We’re in a hermetically sealed tent. I would not have come to this. We have a roof!”
Both John Oliver and “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels honored Norm MacDonald in their acceptance speeches, less than a week after the comedian died from a secret cancer battle.
“‘Weekend Update’ has been part of ‘SNL’ for 46 seasons, and here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had,” Michaels said.
Debbie Allen was honored with the Governor’s Award, celebrating decades of contribution to television and dance.
“I am trembling with gratitude,” she said on stage after a standing ovation. “It’s taken a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time. A lot of courage and creativity and fight and faith to believe that I could keep going. And I have.”