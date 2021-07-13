xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

SEE IT: Emmy Awards nominations announced

Peter Sblendorio
By
New York Daily News
Jul 13, 2021 11:39 AM

The nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were unveiled Tuesday.

Watch below as the finalists for the 73rd edition of the awards show honoring achievements in television are announced by father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones through a livestream on Emmys.com and YouTube.

Advertisement

The show will take place Sept. 19 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmys for the first time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 2021 Emmys will feature a limited live audience of nominees and their guests.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Celebrity

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement