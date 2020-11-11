‘Ellen Show’ employees among those laid off from WarnerMedia: report

Employees with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” were axed Tuesday during mass layoffs at WarnerMedia.
At least 17 of the show’s 80 digital platform employees were laid off Tuesday, Buzzfeed News reported. DeGeneres' show includes additional online content, known as Ellen Digital Ventures, where the layoffs were concentrated.
“I obviously am as heartbroken as everybody, but we have to know that this is all for the good of EDV, and we need to keep this going because we have such a great team and we believe in y’all,” DeGeneres told employees in a video call, according to Buzzfeed News. “I know this is hard for y’all to hear, and we are here for you.”
Executive producer Mary Connelly said the show had never laid off employees en masse in its 17-year history, Buzzfeed reported. DeGeneres, 62, and the producers cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as a reason for the changes.
WarnerMedia began “painful” layoffs Tuesday, saying they were a necessary part of a restructuring strategy as the company adjusts to AT&T’s purchase of Time Warner.
“Ellen” digital employees told Buzzfeed that they spent the day with a Sword of Damocles hanging over their heads during other layoff reports before they finally received a video conference invite.
“The Ellen Show” has struggled to attract advertisers and viewers this year, according to Buzzfeed News. Three of the shows top producers were canned over the summer following allegations of sexual abuse and workplace harassment.
Teflon Ellen, however, need not worry; she just sold her house for $33.3 million.