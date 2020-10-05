Dolly Parton reveals she’s in talks to appear on Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

Superstar songstress Dolly Parton, having just released her new Christmas album, has revealed she’s in talks with Playboy to appear on their cover for her 75th birthday in January.
She last appeared on the cover in 1978, dressed in a Bunny suit she said she still fits into, 40 years later.
The versatile country siren is adding to a repertoire that ranges from reading children’s books online weekly during the pandemic lockdown, to donating $ 1 million to coronavirus research, to starring in and producing dozens of movies, all while rocking a 54-year marriage.
Parton has made 47 studio albums and is now releasing yet another, her first Christmas album in 30 years, according to Billboard.
But this January it will be back to the future as she mulls over a possible appearance on the cover of Playboy, she told the BBC Radio 5′s show “5 Live.”
After playing a track from “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” duo hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark gauged the veracity of some rumors with a couple of true-or-false questions.
First off, she copped to rising almost daily at 3 a.m.
“I do some of my best work between 3 o’clock and 7,” Parton said.
Then they went further, asking if she was planning to appear on the cover.
“Well there’s some truth in that,” she replied. “I just might do it. if I can do it in good taste, and they want it, we’ll do it along with a really, really good interview inside. So yes, it’s possible. We’ve talked about it, let’s put it that way.”