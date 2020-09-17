‘Desus & Mero’ renewed for third season on Showtime

The Bodega Boys have survived the sophomore slump.
“Desus & Mero” has lived to see another day with a third season renewal on Showtime.
On Wednesday, the premium cable network announced that the no-holds-barred chatfest featuring Desus Nice, aka Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, aka Joel Martinez, has been picked up for season number three.
“All of us at Showtime are so proud to have ‘Desus & Mero’ as our signature late-night series,” Showtime president Gary Levine said with the announcment. “They are our very own ‘Bronx Bombers’ who knock it out of the park every episode, with their singular blend of hilarity, authenticity and relevancy.”
During their first two seasons on Showtime, the Bronx-bred podcasters — also known as The Bodega Boys — gave their irreverent take on the day’s hot topics and chatted with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Missy Elliott, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Beastie Boys, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, former Vice President Joe Biden and David Letterman.
Desus, a former columnist for Black Enterprise magazine and former school teaching aide Mero are longtime acquaintances who reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, and quickly garnered a following, which led to stints on Complex and MTV.
The chopped cheese sandwich-loving duo’s acclaimed nightly show originally launched on Viceland channel in 2016 and became a breakout hit.
Showtime stuck a deal with the duo in 2019, making it their first-ever late-night talk show.
The Webby Award-winning pair, who also serve as executive producers of “Desus & Mero,” will release the life advice book, “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx,” on Sept. 22 via Random House.