‘Another Round’ director dedicates Oscar win to daughter who died during filming

It was an emotional moment born of a devastating tragedy.
After “Another Round” captured the Oscar in the International Feature Film category on Sunday, the film’s director, Thomas Vinterberg, dedicated the honor to his daughter, who died at 19 just four days into the film’s shooting.
Vinterberg, a Danish filmmaker, directly addressed his daughter Ida in the speech, saying: “you’re a part of this miracle” and that “this one’s for you.”
She had been set to appear in the drama about day drinking, which stars Mads Mikkelsen, before she died in a car crash in May 2019.
“We wanted to make a film that celebrates life, and four days into shooting, the impossible happens,” Vinterberg said in his Academy Awards speech. “We miss her, and I love her.”
The 51-year-old director decided to go ahead with the project despite the horrible turn. He told The Los Angeles Times in January that his psychiatrist encouraged him to keep working if could.
“I had a conversation with Mads and the rest of the crew,” Vinterberg told the newspaper, “And we were like, ‘Ida would hate if we stopped. So, we will do the movie for her.’ And we somehow got through it.”
The film was released in Denmark in September and arrived in the U.S. in December to critical acclaim.