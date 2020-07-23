Cynthia Erivo to star in Lena Waithe-penned musical drama film ‘Talent Show’

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe are making their relationship official — professionally.
Enrivo, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, has been tapped to star in a musical drama with the working title “Talent Show,” penned by the Emmy Award winning screenwriter and producer.
The pair, rumored to be an item, have grown closer since Waithe’s split from wife Alana Mayo earlier this year after two months of marriage.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script follows a failed songwriter who returns home to Chicago to lead a group of at-risk youth in their annual talent show.
Waithe, who hails from The Windy City, was brought onto to rework the latest version of the script based on an idea by Duane Adler, the “Save the Last Dance” writer who originated the “Step Up” franchise.
Gandja Monteiro will direct the project, which attached to Universal Pictures. Her credits include the Starz series “Vida” and Waithe’s acclaimed Showtime drama “The Chi.”
Earlier this year, Erivo garnered Oscar nominations for best actress and best original song for the Debra Martin Chase-produced biopic “Harriet,” based on the life of legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
The British actress gained fame in the 2014 Scott Sanders-produced revival of “The Color Purple” and went on to appear in “Widows” and “Bad Times at the El Royale.” The 33-year-old powerhouse is currently one of the stars of HBO’s Stephen King adaptation “The Outsider.”
“Talent Show” does not currently have a start date, the trade media outlet reported.
“Soul Food” producer George Tillman Jr., who helmed 2018′s " The Hate U Give,” will co-produce the project, alongside Waithe.