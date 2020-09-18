Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals gender of her next baby

Chrissy Teigen learned if you want to keep your baby’s gender a secret, be careful with your pronouns.
The model and cookbook author, 34, accidentally revealed her unborn baby’s gender by saying “he" twice on Instagram Thursday night.
The model and cookbook author already has a daughter and son with singer John Legend, 41. The third child will be a baby brother to Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2.
On her Instagram stories, Teigen discussed how she’s had to go on two weeks bed rest due to a weak placenta — in contrast to the unborn child’s robust state.
“It’s so weird because the baby’s really, really healthy,” she said. “He’s big. He’s probably, oops! That was stupid.”
Realizing she had dropped the news via pronoun, Teigen covered her mouth, but it was too late.
In an interview last month, EGOT-winner legend described the pregnancy as “a little quarantine surprise.”