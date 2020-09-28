Chrissy Teigen hospitalized after suffering bleeding during pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen, already on bed rest during a high-risk pregnancy, was hospitalized Sunday due to heavy bleeding.
The 34-year-old model, expecting her third child with husband John Legend, shared on Instagram that she was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after the bleeding continued for a “little less than a month.”
“We’re talking like more than your period, girls. It’s definitely not spotting," the “Lip Sync Battle” host said. "A lot of people spot but it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”
She finally went to the hospital, she said, when she reached the point “where it was like never stopping.”
Teigen has been open about her complicated pregnancies, including those of 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles, and her “really, really weak” placenta.
“He’s the strongest coolest dude in the sh--iest house," the “Cravings” author said.
“So his house is like falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation to begin with, he didn’t have the strongest chance at the very, very beginning so all we’re doing now is trying to make sure he has a lot of fluid around him and I’m resting obviously as much as possible.”
Teigen said she’s been taking her bed rest seriously, only getting up to use the bathroom and bathe.
“Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then, you know, we can go from there and be able to kind of get through the danger zone or whatever," she said. "But we have to get through this first. So yeah, it is scary. But it’s scary in the way that there’s just really nothing to do.”