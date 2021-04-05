xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous SAG Award for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

Peter Sblendorio
By
New York Daily News
Apr 04, 2021 9:57 PM

The late Chadwick Boseman’s electrifying final performance as a horn player in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was music to the ears of Screen Actors Guild Awards voters.

Boseman was named the recipient of outstanding actor in a motion picture at Sunday’s ceremony.

“’If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind,’” the actor’s wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, said as she accepted the honor on his behalf. “That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman.”

Boseman, who died at 43 last August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, made history before Sunday’s ceremony when he became the first actor to receive four nominations in film categories at a single SAG Awards ceremony.

Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." (David Lee/AP Photo)

He was nominated, too, for best supporting actor in a motion picture for the Spike Lee-directed war drama “Da 5 Bloods.” Boseman was also part of the outstanding cast nominations for “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Boseman, known for starring as the superhero Black Panther in the Marvel movies, previously won best actor honors at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and is nominated for the award at the Oscars as well.

He also won the NAACP Award for best supporting actor for “Da 5 Bloods.”

