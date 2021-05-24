BTS wins four Billboard Music Awards honors and gives debut ‘Butter’ performance

BTS had a slick night at the Billboard Music Awards.
The supergroup from Seoul won each of the four awards it was nominated for, while also giving the debut TV performance of the catchy new single “Butter.”
BTS took home the trophies for top duo/group, top song sales artist and top selling song for “Dynamite.”
The Korean-pop sensation also won top social artist, which fans voted for, for the fifth consecutive year. BTS beat Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, SB19 and Seventeen for that honor.
The seven-member BTS released “Butter” last Friday. It’s the second English-language single for the group after “Dynamite,” which rose to the top of the charts after last year’s release.