White Christmas! Betty White will star in Lifetime holiday movie

It’s going to be a mighty White Christmas.
The indomitable Betty White will star in a Lifetime holiday movie later this year.
On Thursday, the female-focused, basic cable channel announced that the 98-year-old Hollywood legend will star in an untitled film where her character helps ready would-be Santas for the holidays.
The scenario leaves many to wonder whether she is Mrs. Claus.
Considered “The First Lady of Television,” the eight-time Emmy winner’s career spans more than eight decades, starring in landmark television series such series as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and in recent years, TV Land’s “Hot in Cleveland.”
Lifetime was scant on further details on the film but said all of its holiday movies are currently in various stages of production.
As it does annually, Lifetime will be the 24/7 destination for holiday programming beginning late October through Christmas for the star-filled “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” slate, which it says has provided more than 100 original holiday movies for the past 20 years and has been watched by more than 80 million total viewers.