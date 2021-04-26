‘Nomadland’ wins Best Picture at the Oscars

Frances McDormand drove her van all the way to an Oscar win.
“Nomadland” was named Best Picture Sunday night, celebrating director Chloé Zhao’s beautiful story of adventure and hope.
The film stars McDormand as Fern, a widow who takes off on a cross-country journey in her van after losing her job.
“We give this one to our wolf,” McDormand celebrated from the stage, letting out a shocking wolf howl.
McDormand also took home the trophy for Best Actress, besting Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”).
Zhao celebrated “all the people we met on the road” during filming.
“Thank you for teaching us the power of resilience and hope and reminding us what true kindness looks like,” she said while accepting the trophy.
“Nomadland” is now only the second Best Picture directed by a woman and the first directed by a woman of color.
The movie was the award show darling this season, including top honors from the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild and the Golden Globes, and history-making wins for Zhao.
Zhao won again at the Oscars Sunday, scoring a trophy for Best Director.
The movie also lost out on best adapted screenplay to “The Father.”