‘Bachelor’ alum Bekah Martinez is having a hard time choosing names for newborn boy

This “Bachelor” alum is stumped.
Bekah Martinez, who placed fifth on the 22nd season of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” gave birth to her son in her living room last week and is still mulling over what to call the bouncing bundle of joy.
The 25-year-old nanny and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard welcomed their second child together last Friday and, on Tuesday, she candidly admitted on her Instagram that they "still don't officially have a name."
"I think we have a first name... pretty sure," she assured. "But I don't think we have a middle name yet."
While the parents are looking for something unique, the Fresno, California, native promised they aren’t into off-the-wall monikers.
The reality starlet also admitted that there’s something else causing a delay in fully naming their newborn; Leonard’s gym — Long Beach Rising Climbing Gym – also reopened last week so they “haven’t really had a lot of time together.”
Martinez happily assured her nearly 660,000 followers that transitioning from a mother of one to a mom of two was fairly easy – thanks to her grandmother, mom and sister who have been coming over and helping around the house.
“Get back to me in a week and I’ll let you all know how it’s going,” the “Chatty Broads” podcaster grinned.