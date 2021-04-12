Anthony Hopkins was painting when BAFTA honor was announced, rep says he ‘didn’t think he would win’

There’s a simple reason why Anthony Hopkins didn’t tune in for Sunday’s BAFTA Film Awards, where he won best actor.
“He arrived yesterday and was very jet lagged and didn’t think he would win,” a representative for the actor told The Telegraph. “Once he did, we were able to get hold of him.”
The film star, who was at a hotel in Wales, was painting when his award was announced.
Hopkins, 83, is now the oldest winner of the best actor honor at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ annual ceremony. He received the award for “The Father,” in which he plays a man suffering from memory loss.
“I heard this cheer next door,” Hopkins said, according to The Telegraph. “I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’”
Hopkins had declined to attend the show via a Zoom video stream and provided director Florian Zeller with a prepared speech before the ceremony.
He has frequently been nominated at award shows this year for his performance in “The Father.”
Hopkins didn’t win best actor at the Golden Globes or the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which both awarded the honor to the late Chadwick Boseman for his portrayal of a horn player in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a drama about a contentious recording session in 1927.
Both Hopkins and Boseman, who died last August after a battle with colon cancer, are nominated in the category at the Oscars, which take place April 25.