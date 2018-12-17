Men's Basketball: Big second half from Lynchburg sinks McDaniel

Lynchburg put together a 13-2 run late in the first half to open up a double-digit lead, then outscored McDaniel 45-29 in the second half for an 83-59 victory Sunday in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Green Terror guard Isaac Ray matched his season high with 11 points and hit three 3-pointers, while Aaron Washington led the team with 16 points. He added four rebounds.

Austin Wrighten led the Hornets with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and T.C. Thacker added 13 points and six rebounds. Cole Meadows chipped in 11 points off the bench.

The first 16 minutes of the game featured three ties and 10 lead changes. After a Washington layup gave McDaniel a 26-25 edge, Wrighten countered with a layup of his own at the other end with 4:24 on the clock, sparking the game-changing run. A Washington jumper in the final 50 seconds closed the margin to 38-30 at the break.

The Hornets pushed the lead to 12 in the first minute of the second half, but triples from Issac Ray and Josh Sproul cut the deficit in half just two minutes later. Clinging to a 44-38 lead, Devante Young and Chance Greene knocked down triples to push the lead back to 12 and McDaniel did not get any closer the rest of the way.

Lynchburg held a 43-32 advantage on the glass, collecting 20 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points.

McDaniel returns to action against Johnson & Wales on the first day of the Al Senavitis Memorial Tournament in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.