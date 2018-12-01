Under Armour drops former NFL running back Kareem Hunt as an endorser after TMZ video

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who was released by the team Friday after a video surfaced showing him pushing and kicking a woman, was dropped by Under Armour as an endorser on Saturday.

The company said Saturday that it has “parted ways” with Hunt, a second-year pro who led the NFL in rushing last season.

Under Armour came under fire last month after The Wall Street Journal reported that employees were allowed to charge strip club visits and other adult entertainment to expense accounts. The story said the Baltimore-based company ended that practice only this year and fostered a workplace culture in other ways that were demeaning to its female employees.

From Tom Brady to Misty Copeland, Under Armour is increasing the ranks of celebrities who pitch their products.

In response, the company said it has addressed “serious allegations of the past” and will continue to address behavior in the workplace that violates policies.

TMZ posted the video online Friday showing Hunt being restrained by friends before pushing a woman to the ground, where he then kicks her. Police were called to the Cleveland hotel during the Feb. 10 incident, but no charges were filed.

The Chiefs issued a statement Friday night after Hunt was placed on the NFL’s “Commissioner Exemption List” that said the running back lied when asked about the incident by team officials. The team said “the video today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

“I want to apologize for my actions. I deeply regret what I did,” Hunt said in a statement issued to several media outlets shortly after he was released by the team. “I hope to move on from this.”

Former Ravens running back Ray Rice was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2014 after TMZ posted a video of an incident in an Atlantic City, N.J., casino. Rice was seen dragging his then-fiancee and now wife out of an elevator after apparently knocking her out. Rice appealed the suspension by the NFL and was reinstated.

The Ravens released Rice in September 2014. Criminal charges were later dropped after he underwent court-supervised counseling.

The Baltimore Business Journal first reported that Under Armour had cut ties with Hunt.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.