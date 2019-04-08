Stephen Curry and other stars promote new performance apparel in Under Armour campaign

NBA star Stephen Curry is among the elite athletes promoting Under Armour’s new performance apparel line in the brand’s new “Margin of Victory” campaign announced Monday.

The Golden State Warriors’ point guard, a three-time NBA champion, appears with World Cup champion soccer player Kelley O’Hara and British boxer Anthony Joshua, the world heavyweight champion, in a 10-minute documentary showing how top athletes train.

“I try everything. If there’s science behind it, I give it a try,” Curry says in the short film produced by advertising firm Droga5 and directed by Gotham Chopra.

The full 10-minute film will be released at the end of May.

Chopra said Margins of Victory shows athletes at their peaks and their most vulnerable moments “with the hope of inspiring everyone out there to pursue their own dreams.”

The campaign promotes UA Rush, a line of men’s and women’s fitted t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, leggings, tights and sports bras, developed with technology company Celliant. Under Armour says it’s using a blend of natural minerals in fibers that are knit into fabrics, which in turn absorb body heat and convert it into infrared energy during workouts.

“We are showcasing the 24/7 nature of the quest for greatness, to inspire people to pursue even the most marginal personal gains in an effort to achieve their own monumental results,” said Attica Jaques, Under Armour’s senior vice president of global brand management, in Monday's announcement.

The new UA RUSH collection, with items ranging in price from $45 to $100, will be available starting Thursday at UA.com, in Under Armour brand Houses and at some retailers.

