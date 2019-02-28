Under Armour laying off 50 people at Locust Point headquarters

Under Armour is laying off 50 people at its Locust Point headquarters as part of a cutbacks announced in September.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand notified the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation that those workers would be laid off between March 8 and June 30.

The layoffs are part of Under Armour’s plans, announced in the fall, to cut its global workforce by 400 more workers, or 3 percent, a move the brand had said was necessary to rejuvenate sales of its athletic apparel and shoes. The brand has been trimming its workforce as part of a restructuring that began in 2017.

The company declined to provide details about specific departments or jobs included in the cuts but said the move is the final piece of the layoff portion of its restructuring.

The San Bernardino Sun reported Monday that Under Armour laid off 111 people at a distribution center in Rialto, Calif. Those layoffs will take effect April 22, with employees on paid leave until then, according to the report.

