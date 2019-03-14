Under Armour wins accreditation for labor practices around the world

Under Armour secured a stamp of approval from The Fair Labor Association for labor practices covering factory workers around the globe.

The labor group, which monitors worker conditions, accredited the Baltimore sports apparel maker’s social compliance program after finding it includes strong policies for monitoring and fixing problems affecting workers in the supply chain.

The multi-year examination and accreditation represents a key milestone in the company’s long-term effort to improve factory worker conditions, said Sharon Waxman, the labor group’s president and CEO.

“The people who make the products that bear Under Armour’s name deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and fairness,” Waxman said in an announcement Thursday.

As part of the accreditation process, Under Armour published a list of apparel and footwear factories in nearly 30 countries where about 90 percent of its products are made, including places such as China, Indonesia, Jordan, Mexico, Vietnam and the United States. Other factories are located in Brazil, Egypt, El Salvador, Haiti and Malaysia.



“We are proud to have been recognized by the FLA for this significant sustainability milestone,” said Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and CEO, in the announcement.



The accreditation report noted several strengths in Under Armour’s program, including a commitment at the board and executive level to protect workers and improve conditions, regular training on workplace standards, clear channels through which workers can report grievances and a comprehensive monitoring program that involves meeting with unions.



