Under Armour's head of North America is leaving apparel maker

The head of Under Armour’s North America division will leave the Baltimore-based sports apparel maker at the end of the month, the company said Thursday.

Jason LaRose, president of the division, moved into that role in October 2016. LaRose will leave the company on April 30, according to a filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under Armour said its president and chief operating officer, Patrik Frisk, will lead the North American business until a replacement for LaRose is found.

LaRose is said to be pursuing an opportunity to become the CEO of a private company, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Under Armour is in its third year of a restructuring aimed at stabilizing business and reversing a slide in sales. The brand reported sales and profits that beat expectations in its most recent quarter and said its turnaround plan is working.

But the company has struggled in its key U.S. market. In the fourth quarter, sales in the U.S. fell 6 percent to $965 million, while international business, more than a quarter of total sales, remained a strong growth driver. Sales were especially strong increases in the Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

