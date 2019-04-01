Under Armour opens new European headquarters in Amsterdam

Under Armour selected Amsterdam as the site of its new Europe/Middle East/Africa headquarters, opening a 200-person office Monday in the Dutch city’s Olympic District.

The regional headquarters will house sales, marketing, supply chain, human resources, finance and IT departments along with showrooms for retail store partners. Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank attended the launch, joined by Under Armour President Patrik Frisk and two of the brand’s athletes, swimmer Yusra Mardini and rugby player James Haskell.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand said its new facility represents a commitment to growth across what it calls the “EMEA” region. The company had opened a flagship store in 2017 on the Kalverstraat, Amsterdam’s prestigious shopping street. Amsterdam is the capital of Netherlands.

To grow in the region, Under Armour has formed partnerships with soccer and rugby clubs and top athletes, such as World Heavyweight Boxing champion Anthony Joshua and Olympic gold medalists in judo, taekwondo and alpine skiing. The brand, which primarily sells in the United States, sees global expansion as one of its key pillar’s of growth.

"Innovation is at the heart of what we do, and it's important that our new home reflects that ethos and inspires everybody who works here,” Massimo Baratto, Under Armour senior vice president and managing director for EMEA, said in an announcement. “This new HQ will set us up to continue growing the brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.”

