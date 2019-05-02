Under Armour beats sales and profit estimates in first quarter

Under Armour beat sales and profit expectations for the first three months of the year, the Baltimore brand reported Thursday.

The athletic apparel and footwear maker reported net income of $22 million, or 5 cents per share, for the first quarter that ended March 31. Sales rose 2% to $1.2 billion.

Wall Street analysts had expected earnings to break even and sales to dip 0.3% to $1.18 billion.

The company is in its third year of a restructuring aimed at stabilizing business and reversing a slide in sales.

"As we execute against our long-term plan, Under Armour will emerge from 2019 and our 'Protect This House' chapter as an even stronger brand and company," Kevin Plank, Under Armour chairman and CEO, said in an announcement

Plank said first quarter results show the success of a strategy focusing on the brand’s athletic performance roots and on innovation in its products.

Results showed the brand is continuing to struggle in its biggest geographic market, North America, where sales fell 3% to $843 million. International sales, however, were up 12% to $328 million.

Sales to retailers, the brand’s biggest sales channel, jumped 5% to $818 million, while sales through websites and company branded stores fell 6% to $331 million. That “direct to consumer” revenue accounts for nearly 30% of sales.

Apparel sales inched up 1% to $775 million, and running sneakers helped boost the footwear business by 8% to $293 million in sales.

The company raised its outlook for earnings this year to 33 cents per share to 34 cents per share from the previously expected 31 cents per share to 33 cents per share.

This story will be updated.

