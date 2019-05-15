Stephen Curry to join three Under Armour athletes in fifth China basketball tour

Stephen Curry will join three other Under Armour athletes on his fifth tour of Asia with the brand to promote its basketball offerings.

Stops in Japan and China at the end of June will mark the first time the Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker has pulled together several of its basketball athletes for the annual tour.

The Golden State Warriors point guard and two-time MVP will kick off events in Tokyo on June 22. Curry then will travel to Beijing and Shanghai with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. and Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba.

The athletes will take part in youth coaching and product launch events across each city.

Basketball has become a key focus for Under Armour, which started making shoes in the category just six years ago.

Kevin Plank, Under Armour CEO and chairman, noted in an investor call last month that the brand outfitted just a handful of teams five years ago in the NCAA basketball tournament, but this year athletes on 29 teams wore its shoes. They included the Notre Dame women’s team and the Texas Tech men’s team in the national championship finals.

Curry, who has helped design a signature shoe for the brand, introduced his latest version in January. He has visited fans in Asia four times with the brand, stopping in Europe last year as well.

