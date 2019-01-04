Under Armour's Curry 6 sneaker is officially here. Take a look.

For Stephen Curry fans, the wait is over for the next big shoe.

Under Armour officially launched the UA Curry 6, the latest version of the NBA star’s signature basketball shoe, on Friday.

The new sneaker, in a colorway called “Fox Theater,” was inspired by the marquee of the landmark theater of that name in downtown Oakland, Calif., Under Armour said.

The nearly 90-year-old theater, dark for about four decades, reopened as home to the Oakland School for the Arts in 2009, the same year Curry was drafted by the Golden State Warriors.

“The Fox Theater represents where The Town has been, and where it's going,” Under Armour said in a release announcing the shoe, referring to Oakland’s nickname. “The Oakland marquee adorning the theater has always been its calling card, especially at night – bright neons catch the eye no matter where you are downtown. The Curry 6 Fox Theater colorway recreates this magic with neon colors throughout.”

While the theater rebounded, so have the Warriors in the 10 years since drafting the 6-foot-3 point guard.

“Stephen has helped guide the Warriors into the upper echelon of basketball royalty, reshaping how basketball is played and understood,” the Baltimore-based company said in its announcement.

Curry made headlines in November when he responded to a letter from a 9-year-old girl who had been disappointed to find Under Armour’s Curry 5 basketball shoes only for boys. Riley Morrison, a Napa, Calif., fan of Curry’s, said she could only find the shoes in the boys’ section and that girls, too, “want to rock” Curry 5’s.

Curry responded with a letter to Riley, telling the young fan that things would change after he talked to Under Armour about fixing the issue. He also promised that she would be “one of the first kids to get the Curry 6.”

“Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as “boys” on the website,” instead of as “grade school,” he wrote. “We are correcting this now.”

The brand immediately switched from “boys” to “grade school” sizing for its co-gender youth shoes on the website, and will start labeling sizes this way in the spring on boxes of Curry 6.

Under Armour announced its plans for the Curry 6 last month, making limited quantities available starting Dec. 28 at a pop-up shop in Oakland.

On Friday, the shoes were released on UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and at retail partners, such as Finish Line, selling at $130 for men’s and women’s and for $110 for boys and girls, in “grade school” sizes.

Curry had announced on Instagram that he plans to celebrate his 10 years in Oakland on Friday, at the theater.

“I’ll be there + we got special performances all night!” Curry said. “Stay tuned...”

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella