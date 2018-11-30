Curry 5 shoes for boys only? 9-year-old tells NBA star she wants them too, and Baltimore's Under Armour reacts

When a 9-year-old girl was disappointed to find Under Armour’s Curry5 basketball shoes only for boys, she went right to the man himself.

Riley Morrison, a Napa, Calif., fan of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, wrote the NBA star a letter telling him girls, too, “want to rock” Curry5’s.

Plus, her basketball season was about to start.

Riley, who told Curry she goes to Warriors games with her dad, said they looked online, but the signature shoes were only sold in the boys section.

“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters,” including one with the same name as her’s, she wrote. “I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry5s too.”

In a Twitter post Thursday, Curry responded with a letter to Riley, telling the young fan that things were about to change. He said he spent two days talking with Under Armour about ways to fix the issue.

“Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as “boys” on the website,” he wrote. “We are correcting this now.”

An Under Armour spokesman on Thursday said the company plans to correct “a simple yet critical error,” thanks to Stephen and Riley, whose father, firefighter Chris Morrison, posted her letter on Nov. 18.

“We’ve actually offered Curry signature footwear in youth sizing for boys and girls since the initial Curry 1,” said Dean Stoyer, vice president of global brand communications. “However, labeling that youth sizing for ‘Boys’ and not designating for boys and girls, was simply wrong.”

The brand plans to immediately switch from “boys” to “grade school” sizing for its co-gender youth shoes on the website, and starting this spring on boxes of Curry 6.

The issue of labeling co-gender shoes as boys came up at a time when Under Armour is working to attract more women to its brand.

Speaking to a Washington-based business group Tuesday, Under Armour CEO and founder Kevin Plank addressed questions about diversity in the brand’s workforce, saying the company is working to transform the culture, but that it gets too little credit for its $1.2 billion women’s business.

In his letter to Riley, Curry said he planned to send her a pair of Curry 5’s and promised she’d be one of the first kids to get a pair of Curry 6 shoes.

He mentioned plans for an event to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, and told her to plan to be in Oakland that night.

“Appreciate you helping us get better Riley!” Curry tweeted Thursday. “We got you.”

CAPTION The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy. Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella