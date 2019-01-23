Under Armour hires former Harley-Davidson exec to serve as chief culture officer

In the wake of a promise to revamp its corporate culture, Under Armour said Wednesday it has hired a Harley-Davidson Inc. veteran in an executive role as chief people and culture officer.

Tchernavia Rocker, who worked at Harley-Davidson for 22 years, will lead human resources and direct a culture strategy. She will report to founder and CEO Kevin Plank and start next month.

Under Armour’s previous head of human resources, Kerry D. Chandler, left the brand in November to take on a similar role at Endeavor, a Beverly Hills-based talent agency focused on sports, entertainment and fashion.

“Tchernavia brings deep industry experience in building best in class HR operations while developing strong workplace culture rooted in brand, values and transparency," Plank said in an announcement. “We truly have the best team on the planet driving our business, and our investment in their careers is a top priority.”

Rocker spent more than 18 years in leadership roles at Harley-Davidson, most recently as vice president and chief human resources officer. Before that, she worked in human resources and operations roles at Goodyear Dunlop North America Tire Inc.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel and footwear maker has said it is working to transform its culture amid scrutiny of the #MeToo movement.

Under Armour became the subject of unwanted attention in November when it was disclosed employees were allowed to charge strip club visits and other adult entertainment to expense accounts.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Under Armour ended that practice only last year and went on to say the company fostered a workplace culture in other ways too that was demeaning to female employees.

At Harley-Davidson, Rocker led workforce strategy in areas such as organizational effectiveness, employee value proposition and experience, succession planning, talent management, organizational and performance management, leadership development, compensation and benefits, employee relations and global inclusion, working with a team of about 200 human resources professionals.

