Football-playing teenage girl makes plea to Under Armour at annual meeting

Mahogany Kelly, a 13-year-old from New Jersey who plays football, traveled with her mother to Under Armour’s annual shareholder meeting Thursday to ask CEO Kevin Plank for help encouraging more girls to play the sport.

“It has come to my attention that there’s not enough motivation or inspiration for girls who play football,” said the 7th grader, who said friends often won’t follow through with their desire to play. “I feel this is happening because there’s not enough girls seeing other girls in mainstream marketing playing football.

“I feel that a great company like Under Armour, if they showed girls playing football, more would be inspired to play … and parents wouldn't prevent their kids playing a sport that’s not just for boys but for girls like me …,” Kelly said. “I’m just asking for a great company to show great girls that they can do more.”

The teenager’s comments capped off an annual meeting during which Plank and other executives assured investors a corporate turnaround plan is working and said a focus on sports performance over fashion will catapult the $5 billion company to stronger profitability and the next level of growth in the U.S. and overseas.

Kelly’s plea captured the attention of Plank and some board members, including two women directors who approached the girl and her mother to compliment her after the meeting. Director Karen W. Katz, former CEO of Nieman Marcus Group, told Kelly her comments were inspiring and promised a discussion about the comments at the board meeting in the afternoon.

Plank, who briefly met with the Cape May resident and her mother after the meeting and promised the brand would “help you in your goal,” said Under Armour has a role to play in convincing parents that youth football is safe for boys and girls and in working to reverse a trend in the United States in which 70% of kids drop out of team sports by age 13.

“The values that many of us learned through team sports are things that aren’t being encouraged for either boys or girls after that age,” said Plank, a former University of Maryland football player. “That’s the platform that we really see as an opportunity for Under Armour, for us to make a big difference as a brand. … I know the power of what sport does. It trains us and makes us better students. … It makes us better teammates, which ultimately means better friends.”

Kelly, an outside linebacker and running back on her team, said she started playing football in fourth grade after she and a friend would race on their street.

“He always said ‘Mahogany you’re so fast. You should try football,’ and a flyer came home for cheerleading and football, and I tried cheerleading before and I didn’t like it at all. With that in the back of my head, I said I’ll try football and I loved it. … The boys are like my brothers.”

Plank kicked off Thursday’s meeting telling investors about the company’s five-year plan, announced in December during Under Armour’s investor day. The goals include rebuilding the brand in the U.S. and boosting international sales to eventually account for nearly half its business.

The company is in the final year of a three-year turnaround plan to become more efficient, innovative and quicker to anticipate consumer trends in the sports apparel and footwear market.

The brand has “laser focus on a very specific consumer, that we expect to build product for the athletes who want to perform,” Plank said.

