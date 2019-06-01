Baltimore's top large companies for 2012 [Pictures]

Doug Kapustin, Special to The Baltimore Sun

For the second year in a row, FutureCare -- a private company founded in 1986 and based in Pasadena -- placed first on The Baltimore Sun's Top Workplaces list among large companies in the Baltimore region. Members of FutureCare's staff said that part of the company's continued success in the WorkplaceDynamics survey is because of internal opportunities for advancement. The potential for upward mobility, experts agree, plays a role in keeping employees satisfied. Stories of advancement are common among FutureCare's roughly 2,500 employees. The company prides itself on the opportunities for growth at its 12 Baltimore-area skilled nursing centers.