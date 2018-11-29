Baltimore Sun's Top Workplaces Rankings for 2018

Not everyone can say they like going to work. But many of the people who work for the companies and organizations mentioned in this section do. The Baltimore Sun proudly presents Baltimore's Top Workplaces, listing the region's top companies based on confidential surveys of their employees.
Large-sized workplaces:
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sectors
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Rummel Klepper & Kahl LLP
|1923
|Partnership
|Engineering & planning
|1
|477
|2
|Brightview Senior Living
|1985
|Private
|Senior living
|13
|1505
|3
|KCI Technologies Inc.
|1955
|Private
|Engineering
|4
|501
|4
|Merritt Companies
|1967
|Private
|Real estate, construction & gyms
|10
|440
|5
|Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP
|1915
|Partnership
|Engineering & consulting
|2
|480
|6
|WPM Real Estate Management
|2005
|Private
|Property management
|2
|480
|7
|Aerotek
|1983
|Private
|Staffing
|3
|836
|8
|University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC)
|1966
|Government
|Higher education
|3
|1864
|9
|Bon Secours Baltimore Health System
|1919
|Nonprofit
|Health care
|15
|769
|10
|CACI
|1962
|Public
|Information technology
|1
|1223
|11
|FutureCare
|1986
|Private
|Nursing care
|16
|3001
|12
|Kennedy Krieger Institute
|1937
|Nonprofit
|Pediatric rehabilitation
|21
|2548
|13
|Aldi
|1976
|Private
|Retail
|21
|471
|14
|Catholic Charities of Baltimore
|1923
|Nonprofit
|Human and social services
|200
|1767
|15
|Anne Arundel Health System
|1902
|Nonprofit
|Health care
|5
|4583
Medium-sized workplaces:
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sectors
|Locations
|Employees
|1
|Cummings & Co. Realtors
|2006
|Private
|Residential real estate
|8
|310
|2
|Hord Coplan Macht
|1977
|Private
|Architecture
|1
|167
|3
|McDonogh School
|1873
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|386
|4
|Notre Dame Preparatory School
|1873
|Nonprofit
|Middle and high school
|1
|160
|5
|Advance Business Systems
|1964
|Private
|Business & technology solutions
|1
|158
|6
|Keller Williams American Premier Realty
|2005
|Partnership
|Residential real estate
|1
|207
|7
|Loyola Blakefield
|1852
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|175
|8
|Money Map Press
|2007
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|178
|9
|Network Building + Consulting LLC
|1984
|Private
|Wireless communication services
|2
|156
|10
|Praxis Engineering Technologies LLC
|2002
|Private
|Software & systems engineering
|3
|308
|11
|Continental Realty Corp.
|1960
|Private
|Property management
|25
|268
|12
|NFM Lending
|1998
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|5
|190
|13
|Skyline Technology Solutions LLC
|2004
|Private
|Information technology devices
|2
|274
|14
|Northwestern Mutual
|1885
|Mutual
|Insurance & financial planning
|4
|162
|15
|Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP
|1975
|Partnership
|Engineering
|1
|204
|16
|Stansberry Research
|2001
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|178
|17
|CGI Federal
|1976
|Public
|Business & IT consulting
|2
|161
|18
|14 West Administrative Services
|2001
|Private
|Business services
|4
|184
|19
|2nd Family Home Care and Support Services
|2011
|Private
|Home health care
|1
|216
|20
|The Bryn Mawr School
|1885
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|207
|21
|The Harbour School
|1982
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|2
|180
|22
|Corporate Office Properties Trust
|1998
|Public
|Real estate investment trust
|7
|276
|23
|Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Integrity
|2008
|Private
|Residential real estate
|4
|153
|24
|Vision Technology Services
|2001
|Private
|IT staffing & project management
|2
|185
|25
|Morgan Properties
|1985
|Private
|Property management
|30
|241
Small-sized workplaces:
|Rank
|Company
|Founded
|Ownership
|Sectors
|Locations
|Local employees
|1
|IntelliGenesis LLC
|2007
|Private
|Cybersecurity & software development
|1
|76
|2
|Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore
|1986
|Public
|Hotel
|1
|113
|3
|Resolute Technologies LLC
|2013
|Private
|Cybersecurity & software engineering
|1
|64
|4
|Entegra Systems Inc.
|2005
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|51
|5
|WaveStrike
|2011
|Private
|Software engineering
|1
|85
|6
|SIG
|1981
|Private
|Human resource consulting
|1
|57
|7
|Synergist Computing LLC
|2012
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|1
|35
|8
|Team Cam LLC
|2009
|Private
|Parking lot services
|1
|38
|9
|WebMechanix
|2009
|Private
|Digital marketing
|1
|38
|10
|T2S Solutions
|2010
|Partnership
|Systems engineering
|1
|57
|11
|Blue Point Rehabilitation Center
|1960
|Private
|Nursing care
|1
|141
|12
|Internet Testing Systems
|1997
|Private
|Internet test delivery
|1
|138
|13
|Thrive Gym LLC
|2016
|Private
|Sports instruction
|2
|50
|14
|Clearview Group LLC
|2011
|Partnership
|Accounting & consulting
|1
|64
|15
|Visionist Inc.
|2010
|Private
|Information technology
|1
|86
|16
|Cipher Systems LLC
|1996
|Private
|Consulting & technology solutions
|1
|38
|17
|CollabraSpace Inc.
|2000
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|1
|53
|18
|Applied Technology Group LLC
|2009
|Private
|Software engineering
|1
|69
|19
|Fortego LLC
|2010
|Partnership
|Cybersecurity & software engineering
|1
|55
|20
|ClearEdge IT Solutions LLC
|2002
|Private
|Data analysis
|1
|75
|21
|DPR Construction
|1990
|Partnership
|Construction
|1
|45
|22
|Key Technologies Inc.
|1998
|Private
|Medical products
|1
|52
|23
|Heritage Financial Consultants
|1999
|Private
|Financial advisors
|1
|60
|24
|Direct Mortgage Loans LLC
|2011
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|4
|42
|25
|Fuse Engineering
|2008
|Private
|Cybersecurity & network engineering
|1
|92
|26
|INNOPLEX
|2005
|Partnership
|Information technology
|1
|89
|27
|Kforce
|1962
|Public
|Staffing
|1
|40
|28
|Burdette, Koehler, Murphy & Associates
|1968
|Private
|Engineering
|1
|53
|29
|Corporate Brokers
|2003
|Private
|IT staffing & services
|1
|64
|30
|OPS Consulting LLC
|1999
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|1
|85
|31
|imre LLC
|1993
|Private
|Marketing & public relations
|1
|67
|32
|Jovian Concepts Inc.
|2007
|Private
|Systems engineering
|1
|38
|33
|Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc.
|1892
|Private
|Funeral services
|2
|55
|34
|Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White
|1994
|Partnership
|Law
|1
|50
|35
|Kramon & Graham P.A.
|1975
|Private
|Law
|1
|61
|36
|Freedom Consulting Group Inc.
|2004
|Private
|Technology consulting
|1
|90
|37
|Onyx Point Inc.
|2009
|Private
|Information technology & security
|1
|47
|38
|Charm City Run
|2002
|Private
|Retail
|7
|71
|39
|KatzAbosch
|1969
|Partnership
|Accounting
|3
|94
|40
|American Design & Build
|1993
|Private
|Solar installation
|3
|140
|41
|Lotame Solutions
|2006
|Private
|Business software
|1
|70
|42
|St. Paul's School for Girls
|1959
|Private
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|104
|43
|Fidelity & Guaranty Life
|1958
|Public
|Life insurance
|1
|133
|44
|Audacious Inquiry
|2004
|Private
|Health information technology
|1
|116
|45
|Southway Builders Inc.
|1991
|Private
|Construction
|1
|57
|46
|Rosendin Electric
|1919
|Private
|Electrical contractor
|1
|104
|47
|Bellese Technologies
|2009
|Partnership
|Software development & consulting
|1
|54
|48
|Oxford Club
|1990
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|80
|49
|ICAT Logistics Inc.
|1993
|Private
|Logistics
|1
|41
|50
|Engineering Solutions Inc
|1998
|Private
|Information technology services
|1
|115
|51
|Angel Publishing
|2000
|Partnership
|Financial publishing
|1
|54
|52
|iNovex Information Systems
|2004
|Private
|Information technology services
|1
|71
|53
|Glass Jacobson P.A.
|1962
|Private
|Accounting & wealth management
|1
|46
|54
|Altimate Electric Inc.
|1997
|Private
|Electrical contractor
|1
|112
|55
|qlarant
|1973
|Nonprofit
|Consulting
|1
|55
|56
|TENAX Technologies
|2014
|Private
|Systems engineering and cybersecurity
|1
|38
|57
|A. Morton Thomas
|1955
|Private
|Engineering
|1
|56
|58
|BrainTrust Holdings LLC
|2008
|Partnership
|Information technology
|1
|100
|59
|St. Joseph School - Fullerton
|1877
|Private
|Primary school
|1
|55
|60
|Bridges Consulting Inc.
|2000
|Private
|Cybersecurity
|1
|105
|61
|COMSO Inc.
|1988
|Private
|Information technology services
|1
|42
|62
|Next Century Corp.
|2002
|Private
|Software development & consulting
|1
|115
|63
|Mindgrub Technologies LLC
|2002
|Private
|Marketing & development
|1
|81
|64
|Asymmetrik Ltd.
|2008
|Private
|Technology consulting
|1
|86
|65
|Carbiz Ltd.
|2003
|Partnership
|Auto dealership
|2
|82
|66
|Brothers Services Co.
|1985
|Private
|Remodeling
|3
|41
|67
|Straughan Environmental Inc.
|1995
|Private
|Environmental & engineering
|1
|72
|68
|Tensley Consulting Inc.
|2010
|Private
|Systems engineering and support
|1
|43
|69
|Council Baradel
|1982
|Partnership
|Law
|1
|52
|70
|DRB Systems/Unitec
|1984
|Private
|Car wash software & systems
|1
|69
|71
|Eyewitness Surveillance
|2007
|Private
|Security
|1
|115
|72
|Plano-Coudon Construction
|1998
|Private
|Construction
|1
|75
|73
|Edwards Performance Solutions
|1997
|Private
|Technology consulting and training
|2
|68
|74
|Humphrey Management
|1983
|Private
|Property management
|1
|67
|75
|Novetta
|2012
|Private
|Data analysis
|1
|81
|76
|Samuel Shapiro & Company Inc.
|1915
|Private
|Customs brokers & freight forwarders
|1
|80
|77
|Janney Montgomery Scott
|1832
|Private
|Financial advisors
|6
|76
|78
|New Market Group
|2001
|Private
|Publishing
|1
|56
|79
|Saint Ursula School
|1940
|Nonprofit
|Primary/secondary school
|1
|56
|80
|The L. Warner Companies Inc.
|1992
|Private
|Financial & benefit consulting
|1
|54
|81
|Pessin Katz Law P.A.
|1988
|Private
|Law
|3
|111
|82
|Partnership Development Group
|1999
|Private
|Behavioral health
|3
|82
|83
|R2integrated
|2003
|Private
|Marketing & technology services
|1
|85
|84
|EMG
|1986
|Private
|Environmental & engineering
|1
|142
|85
|DATUM LLC
|2009
|Partnership
|Enterprise software services
|1
|47