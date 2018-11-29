Baltimore Sun's Top Workplaces Rankings for 2018

Join us for Reyka vodka dinner at The Elephant on December 12th
Not everyone can say they like going to work. But many of the people who work for the companies and organizations mentioned in this section do. The Baltimore Sun proudly presents Baltimore's Top Workplaces, listing the region's top companies based on confidential surveys of their employees.

Large-sized workplaces:
Rank Company Founded Ownership Sectors Locations Employees
1Rummel Klepper & Kahl LLP1923PartnershipEngineering & planning1477
2Brightview Senior Living 1985PrivateSenior living131505
3KCI Technologies Inc.1955PrivateEngineering4501
4Merritt Companies1967PrivateReal estate, construction & gyms10440
5Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP1915PartnershipEngineering & consulting2480
6WPM Real Estate Management2005PrivateProperty management2480
7Aerotek1983PrivateStaffing3836
8University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC)1966GovernmentHigher education31864
9Bon Secours Baltimore Health System1919NonprofitHealth care15769
10CACI1962PublicInformation technology11223
11FutureCare1986PrivateNursing care163001
12Kennedy Krieger Institute1937NonprofitPediatric rehabilitation212548
13Aldi1976PrivateRetail21471
14Catholic Charities of Baltimore1923NonprofitHuman and social services2001767
15Anne Arundel Health System1902NonprofitHealth care54583
Medium-sized workplaces:
Rank Company Founded Ownership Sectors Locations Employees
1Cummings & Co. Realtors2006PrivateResidential real estate8310
2Hord Coplan Macht 1977PrivateArchitecture1167
3McDonogh School1873NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1386
4Notre Dame Preparatory School1873NonprofitMiddle and high school1160
5Advance Business Systems1964PrivateBusiness & technology solutions1158
6Keller Williams American Premier Realty2005PartnershipResidential real estate1207
7Loyola Blakefield1852NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1175
8Money Map Press2007PrivatePublishing1178
9Network Building + Consulting LLC1984PrivateWireless communication services2156
10Praxis Engineering Technologies LLC2002PrivateSoftware & systems engineering3308
11Continental Realty Corp.1960PrivateProperty management25268
12NFM Lending1998PrivateMortgage lending5190
13Skyline Technology Solutions LLC2004PrivateInformation technology devices2274
14Northwestern Mutual1885MutualInsurance & financial planning4162
15Wallace Montgomery & Associates LLP1975PartnershipEngineering1204
16Stansberry Research2001PrivatePublishing1178
17CGI Federal1976PublicBusiness & IT consulting2161
1814 West Administrative Services2001PrivateBusiness services4184
192nd Family Home Care and Support Services2011PrivateHome health care 1216
20The Bryn Mawr School1885NonprofitPrimary/secondary school1207
21The Harbour School1982NonprofitPrimary/secondary school2180
22Corporate Office Properties Trust1998PublicReal estate investment trust7276
23Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Integrity2008PrivateResidential real estate4153
24Vision Technology Services2001PrivateIT staffing & project management2185
25Morgan Properties1985PrivateProperty management30241
Small-sized workplaces:
Rank Company Founded Ownership Sectors Locations Local employees
1IntelliGenesis LLC2007PrivateCybersecurity & software development176
2Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore1986PublicHotel1113
3Resolute Technologies LLC2013PrivateCybersecurity & software engineering164
4Entegra Systems Inc.2005PrivateInformation technology151
5WaveStrike2011PrivateSoftware engineering185
6SIG1981PrivateHuman resource consulting157
7Synergist Computing LLC2012PrivateSoftware development & consulting135
8Team Cam LLC2009PrivateParking lot services138
9WebMechanix2009PrivateDigital marketing138
10T2S Solutions2010PartnershipSystems engineering157
11Blue Point Rehabilitation Center1960PrivateNursing care1141
12Internet Testing Systems1997PrivateInternet test delivery1138
13Thrive Gym LLC2016PrivateSports instruction250
14Clearview Group LLC2011PartnershipAccounting & consulting164
15Visionist Inc.2010PrivateInformation technology186
16Cipher Systems LLC1996PrivateConsulting & technology solutions138
17CollabraSpace Inc.2000PrivateSoftware development & consulting153
18Applied Technology Group LLC2009PrivateSoftware engineering169
19Fortego LLC2010PartnershipCybersecurity & software engineering155
20ClearEdge IT Solutions LLC2002PrivateData analysis175
21DPR Construction1990PartnershipConstruction145
22Key Technologies Inc.1998PrivateMedical products152
23Heritage Financial Consultants1999PrivateFinancial advisors160
24Direct Mortgage Loans LLC2011PrivateMortgage lending442
25Fuse Engineering2008PrivateCybersecurity & network engineering192
26INNOPLEX2005PartnershipInformation technology189
27Kforce1962PublicStaffing140
28Burdette, Koehler, Murphy & Associates1968PrivateEngineering153
29Corporate Brokers2003PrivateIT staffing & services164
30OPS Consulting LLC1999PrivateSoftware development & consulting185
31imre LLC1993PrivateMarketing & public relations167
32Jovian Concepts Inc.2007PrivateSystems engineering138
33Sol Levinson & Bros. Inc.1892PrivateFuneral services255
34Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White1994PartnershipLaw150
35Kramon & Graham P.A.1975PrivateLaw161
36Freedom Consulting Group Inc.2004PrivateTechnology consulting190
37Onyx Point Inc.2009PrivateInformation technology & security147
38Charm City Run2002PrivateRetail771
39KatzAbosch1969PartnershipAccounting394
40American Design & Build1993PrivateSolar installation3140
41Lotame Solutions2006PrivateBusiness software170
42St. Paul's School for Girls1959PrivatePrimary/secondary school1104
43Fidelity & Guaranty Life1958PublicLife insurance1133
44Audacious Inquiry2004PrivateHealth information technology1116
45Southway Builders Inc.1991PrivateConstruction157
46Rosendin Electric1919PrivateElectrical contractor1104
47Bellese Technologies2009PartnershipSoftware development & consulting154
48Oxford Club1990PrivatePublishing 180
49ICAT Logistics Inc.1993PrivateLogistics141
50Engineering Solutions Inc1998PrivateInformation technology services1115
51Angel Publishing2000PartnershipFinancial publishing154
52iNovex Information Systems2004PrivateInformation technology services171
53Glass Jacobson P.A.1962PrivateAccounting & wealth management146
54Altimate Electric Inc.1997PrivateElectrical contractor1112
55qlarant1973NonprofitConsulting155
56TENAX Technologies2014PrivateSystems engineering and cybersecurity138
57A. Morton Thomas1955PrivateEngineering156
58BrainTrust Holdings LLC2008PartnershipInformation technology1100
59St. Joseph School - Fullerton1877PrivatePrimary school155
60Bridges Consulting Inc.2000PrivateCybersecurity1105
61COMSO Inc.1988PrivateInformation technology services142
62Next Century Corp.2002PrivateSoftware development & consulting1115
63Mindgrub Technologies LLC2002PrivateMarketing & development 181
64Asymmetrik Ltd.2008PrivateTechnology consulting186
65Carbiz Ltd.2003PartnershipAuto dealership282
66Brothers Services Co.1985PrivateRemodeling341
67Straughan Environmental Inc.1995PrivateEnvironmental & engineering172
68Tensley Consulting Inc.2010PrivateSystems engineering and support143
69Council Baradel1982PartnershipLaw152
70DRB Systems/Unitec1984PrivateCar wash software & systems169
71Eyewitness Surveillance2007PrivateSecurity1115
72Plano-Coudon Construction1998PrivateConstruction175
73Edwards Performance Solutions1997PrivateTechnology consulting and training268
74Humphrey Management 1983PrivateProperty management167
75Novetta2012PrivateData analysis 181
76Samuel Shapiro & Company Inc.1915PrivateCustoms brokers & freight forwarders180
77Janney Montgomery Scott1832PrivateFinancial advisors676
78New Market Group2001PrivatePublishing156
79Saint Ursula School1940NonprofitPrimary/secondary school156
80The L. Warner Companies Inc.1992PrivateFinancial & benefit consulting154
81Pessin Katz Law P.A.1988PrivateLaw3111
82Partnership Development Group1999PrivateBehavioral health382
83R2integrated2003PrivateMarketing & technology services185
84EMG1986PrivateEnvironmental & engineering1142
85DATUM LLC2009PartnershipEnterprise software services147
