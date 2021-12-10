No. 2 small Top Workplace: Resolute Technologies

When Ryan McKinney joined Resolute Technologies back in January 2020, the software engineer immediately noticed the genuine care shown to each and every team member.
“Employees are first,” he said. “The leadership invests in us in so many ways, they know and engage with each one of us on a personal level. There’s good communication and outreach, and surveying to ensure everyone is satisfied with company direction. All of their decisions revolve around making sure the team is satisfied.”
Founder and CEO Jennifer Walker launched Resolute Technologies in 2013. The small, woman-owned business has about 100 employees who focus on providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, primarily to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies.
The Columbia-based firm provides computer network operations, cloud computing, and software engineering to solve cyber engineering challenges. It specializes in the protection of critical systems, and control of sensitive global infrastructure.
Yet even as the team tackles complex tasks for clients, employees said the culture is structured to promote work-life balance at every stage.
Resolute also offers a bevy of benefits — from 7 1/2 weeks of paid vacation plus birthdays off to paid maternity/paternity leave, college student loan repayment and even assistance with buying and selling a home. Additional perks include identity theft protection, Amazon Prime memberships, money for computer technology purchases, fitness costs and more.
“If you take care of your employees, they will be happy,” said Kyle Melvin, a software engineer who’s been with Resolute for 2 1/2 years. “We have had special events, like happy hours, game nights, drive-in movie nights and even pumpkin picking.”
One Saturday morning back in February, Melvin received an unexpected delivery at home.
“I was curious but a bit confused as to why I was receiving something from State College, Pennsylvania. When I opened the package there were two boxes from the famous `Ye Olde College Diner.’ Being a Penn State fan, I knew exactly what these were, their famous Grilled Stickies — sticky buns. The letter in the box was a note from Resolute wishing us a Happy National Sticky Bun Day! It was a very pleasant surprise to all of us employees.”
Emilie Novak, the firm’s employee experience manager, said if she could describe the company in one word, it would be “family.”
“We never want to lose that feeling,” she said.