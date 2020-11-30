Baltimore’s Top Workplaces, small No. 2: Constellation Technologies is like ‘family’

Four years ago, Shamir Footman was hesitant to apply for a job at Constellation Technologies. The network engineer previously had worked for bigger technology companies — ones she says had “been in the game much longer with the government” — and she worried the company would lack the benefits she wanted like job flexibility and money to continue her education.
“I was scared out of my mind,” Footman said. “But I had a friend who was already working for them who referred me. I thought, ‘OK, let’s try it out.’ And here I am, four years later.”
Software engineers Scott DuBritton and Bryan Wyatt started Constellation Technologies in 2008 to provide a work environment where employees could grow professionally and personally, advance their careers and aid the U.S. Defense Department with its technical and cyber needs. The company has 42 employees ranging from system engineers, system administrators and software engineers to staff members running business development and operations.
Because most of Constellation’s employees work at contractor sites, the company does not have its own office. But that doesn’t stop employees from connecting. The company sends birthday cards and special occasion gifts to employees and, before the pandemic, hosted regular happy hours and dinners to encourage employee interaction and celebrate the company’s success, said John Ommert, the company’s third partner, who joined the team in 2014.
“When the owners say they place their employees first, their investments in the employees reinforce this statement,” said John Rodriguez, a principal data architect. “They take pride in valuing employees over profits, and it shows.”
Throughout the past four years, Footman said Constellation has exceeded her expectations. The company is flexible with her job hours, allowing her to work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. after she had her now 1-year-old daughter. It also gives employees up to $4,000 a year for continuing education or job training. Footman is using the money to earn her master’s degree in information technology.
“I have literally felt like nothing less than family at CTI,” she said.