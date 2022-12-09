No. 3 small Top Workplace 2022: Resolute Technologies offers an inclusive, flexible culture

Jennifer Walker, right, is president and CEO of Resolute Technologies, one of the Top Workplaces of 2022. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

When Jennifer Walker launched Resolute Technologies in 2013, she envisioned an engaged, inclusive and flexible culture.

Nearly a decade later, the woman-led cybersecurity firm in Columbia has 116 employees and proudly reports a retention rate of 97%.

“We work diligently to ensure our employees have no reason to leave,” said Emilie Novak, Resolute’s employee experience manager. “We offer so many great perks.”

Resolute Technologies provides cybersecurity solutions, including the protection of critical systems and control of sensitive global infrastructure, primarily to the U.S. Department of Defense and other government agencies.

The company has cultivated a benefits package to attract a top-notch team, including student loan repayment/relief, parental leave, new baby benefits and a “generous” company contribution toward retirement savings.

Moreover, staffers receive identity theft protection, Amazon Prime memberships, funds for technology purchases, fitness equipment and assistance with adopting or purchasing a pet.

That’s on top of annual and spot bonuses, medical coverage, paid life insurance and long- and short-term disability benefits.

“We value employee contributions, and we care about employees’ career ambitions, passions and personal interests,” Novak said.

The leadership team incentivizes and rewards employee performance in myriad ways.

“We have a deliberate, intentional structure that supports work-life balance at every stage of our employee’s careers,” said Novak, citing training programs, career coaching/pathing and opportunities for internal projects to foster career growth.

Employees can acknowledge one another, nominating their peers for awards via the firm’s Team Appreciation program.

Resolute regularly hosts happy hours and social events for team members. So far this year, the firm has rented out a movie theater; organized a fall farm outing, complete with pumpkins and hayrides; and hosted employees and their families at an amusement park.

“We include our employees’ family in our culture,” Novak said. “We recognize when life milestones occur, not only for our employees but also their family members.”

The firm has sent get-well gifts when an employee’s child had their tonsils removed and bereavement offerings when a relative or pet passed away.

“We support the family,” Novak said, “and each other.”