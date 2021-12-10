No. 3 small Top Workplace: Constellation Technologies

Last year, Nicholas Panciocco and his wife welcomed a baby girl who arrived prematurely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the new parents navigated weeks of hospital visits and a host of concerns, he was grateful for his job at Constellation Technologies.
“The owners went above and beyond, and showed so much compassion,” said Panciocco, a systems integration engineer hired nearly four years ago.
Constellation Technologies Inc. was founded in 2008 by software engineers Scott DuBritton and Bryan Wyatt; partner John Ommert came aboard in 2014. The company provides cyber and technical solutions, primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense.
CTI, which now has some 56 employees, was founded on a simple premise: “What is best for the employees should be the top priority of the company.”
Joseph O’Neill, a cyberspace analyst, said he’s experienced that level of commitment since joining CTI two years ago.
“They’ve created the kind of company you want to work for,” O’Neill said. “They value each employee’s opinion and input. ... And they do a great job of explaining the changes or decisions that are being made.”
That sense of transparency was key to helping employees — most of whom work at various contractor sites — navigate the impact of the pandemic on operations.
“At the beginning of it all, there was a decent stretch of time in which we were all sent home,” Panciocco said. “Once the workforce was reconstituted, there were a lot of changes as new information was made available. CTI helped facilitate all these uncertainties in an exceptional manner given that no employee, nor their situation was the same.”
Employees spoke of the ways CTI seeks to bring the team together — be it regular happy hours or company dinners. There’s also an annual trip where the company hosts employees and their families at a destination for a weekend stay. This year, the family weekend was held at Western Maryland’s Rocky Gap Casino and Resort, complete with plenty of food, fun and laughter.
“We spent time with each other and our families. No need to talk about work or think about what needed to be done next week,” Panciocco said. “The whole thing quickly turned more into a family reunion than a work outing.”