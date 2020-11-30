Baltimore’s Top Workplaces, small No. 3: Work hard, play hard is IntelliGenesis’ motto

When Angie Lienert started IntelliGenesis in 2007, she wanted to create a cybersecurity and analytics firm where people enjoyed coming to work every day. That meant consistently improving and expanding new benefits that put employees first, Lienert said.
This year, the Columbia-based firm began covering employees' maternity leave.
“We finally grew to a point where we could offer 100% covered maternity leave,” said Lienert, the firm’s president and CEO. “This has been a personal goal of mine since I started the company, and it took me 12 years to make it happen.”
With offices in Maryland and Georgia, the company employs 142 people — 70% of whom are veterans. The U.S. Department of Defense is the company’s biggest customer.
Along with paid maternity leave, the company provides a 10% 401(k) retirement fund match, $1,000 a year for technology expenses, tickets to Orioles and Ravens games, $10,000 paid annually to employees who don’t use the company’s health insurance plan, an annual $2,500 allowance to pay existing student loans, and unlimited training and education opportunities.
Employees say they appreciate the support and flexibility IntelliGenesis provides and the opportunities for growth. Dawn Hetzer started in 2007 as an administrative assistant. She is now the firm’s contracts manager.
“My job got so busy I was able to create my own position,” Hetzer said. “Anytime I asked for training, I was able to get it. … I just get to take control and have my little corner of the business. There’s a lot of trust and communication, and everybody is very supportive.”
Lienert, a former Arabic linguist in the U.S. Air Force, said she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We are always striving to build on technical skills and make the work environment enjoyable,” she said. “We work hard and play hard.”