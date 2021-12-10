No. 1 small Top Workplace: Phoenix Operations Group, Pride in purpose

Greg Kamigawachi feels a sense of patriotic pride as president and CEO of Phoenix Operations Group, an engineering services company that protects U.S. warfighters and supports intelligence efforts.
“Phoenix’s workplace and culture are guided by our overarching philosophy of `Arming the Analyst,’” he said. “This means we are passionate about providing U.S. soldiers, sailors, and airmen with analytic capabilities to support national defense.”
Kamigawachi, Devin Edwards, the firm’s chief operating officer, and Tony Westly, the chief technology officer, co-founded the Marriottsville-based company in 2011. Today, Phoenix has 41 employees.
The company specializes in interagency analytics that connect its federal, military and commercial clients with what the company described as “shared mission solutions.”
They do so using “Big Data” technologies, machine learning techniques and cloud-hosted platforms, to name a few.
Susan Edwards, the director of operations, explained that although the company has groups of employees spread over multiple locations, they are able to “connect, mesh and function as a highly effective team.”
“This comfort amongst our team is fostered by our culture of valuing each other, sharing a passion for our mission, and the love and pride for our country,” she said. “We sincerely care for the people, customers, partners and community that we work with. Without them, we couldn’t provide game-changing innovation to the people who fight for our freedom every day. "
As the nation and world have battled the COVID-19 pandemic, the company made a series of decisive moves designed to protect the team.
“COVID impacted everyone,” said Aysha Orben, the human resources manager. “Phoenix was very fortunate that a large percentage of our employees were remote ... however, those that were going in [to client worksites] saw and continue to see a transition.”
Phoenix leadership held a meeting, she said, “to ensure employees that they would be taken care of and we would weather the storm.”
Employees who could be supported remotely, she explained, were up and running as normal. For those whose responsibilities did not allow for remote capability, Phoenix made a variety of provisions.
“We have been able to leverage technology to keep our folks current with each other and continue to support our missions,” Edwards said. “Fortunately, most of our employees were set up to support work remotely before the pandemic struck. However, we do have a handful of folks whose work is sensitive and cannot be supported remotely. For those folks, we provided internal research and development projects to allow them to continue to work until we were able to support on-site once again.”
As a result, Orben proudly noted, “we were able to maintain 100% of our workforce while keeping everyone healthy and safe. I will forever be grateful for Phoenix’s approach and execution during these unprecedented times.”
In addition to saving jobs, there’s been ongoing dialogue about how to best accommodate the myriad needs of the team, Kamigawachi added.
“While our employees primarily work in government spaces or telework from home, we have considered leasing offices near customer locations,” he said, noting that such offices could be used for employee meetings, company functions and social gatherings. “However, our employees have repeatedly requested to forgo such amenities. We believe that a virtual work environment combined with top-notch customer relations is a winning strategy during the pandemic and going forward.”
Meanwhile, the company has taken steps to keep team members in touch and boost morale. To bolster internal communications, Slack pages were set up. And Phoenix has hosted monthly virtual happy hours and more.
“So far, we have had virtual events that include trivia night, a White Elephant gift exchange, a guess-the-baby-photo game, and so much more,” Orben said. “It’s a bit crazy to think that, for those hired during the pandemic, they have not met anyone in-person yet. But it certainly feels like we all know each other since we all keep in touch via these events as well as Slack, email, etc.”
Over its decade in business, Phoenix employees have supported the community by volunteering with various nonprofits, charities and other organizations. While the pandemic put a hold on engaging in certain in-person activities, the company does all it can to maintain camaraderie.
“Our people are the cornerstone of our organization — that’s why we treat them like family,” Edwards said. “While we take our work seriously, we also know how important it is to let our hair down and spend some time together doing fun activities as a team.”