Baltimore’s Top Workplaces, small No. 1: Resolute Technologies cares for its people

Resolute has more than 90 employees, most of whom work on U.S. Department of Defense contracts. Company benefits include $5,250 a year for training and education (up to $2,500 of that can be used to pay student loans), profit share bonuses, identity theft protection, Amazon Prime memberships, a day off during the employee’s birthday month and, new in 2020, a pet adoption benefit. Employees receive $400 when they adopt a pet and can use the money for veterinary bills or pet supplies. The firm also sponsors local middle and high school robotics teams and hosts regular social events for employees.