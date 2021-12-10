Leadership award winner for small businesses: Jennifer Walker of Resolute Technologies

When people find out I play D&D they are often surprised at first and I love that I get to share insight into what an amazing learning experience D&D can be. D&D is a game of teamwork, cooperation, problem-solving and strategy — it has it all! You are playing in perilous situations where the decisions you make can either result in amazing success or horrible outcomes for your party. Also, each character has their unique strengths that they bring to the party and you need to work cooperatively throughout the campaign to really hone in on how the team can build trust with one another, work together seamlessly and play to each other’s strengths to accomplish your goals. I think you can easily see the parallels of this game to real-life work situations.