Small business leader: Angie Lienert of Columbia-based IntelliGenesis

We are going to continue to be creative and challenge ourselves to come up with more exciting ways to keep our employees engaged until we can be together again in person. Currently, we are planning a virtual happy hour with a beer tasting event for November. This event includes all employees in all locations. We will provide the beer and snacks ahead of time, then on the night of the event, have the brewmaster online to walk us through the beers. In addition, we have adapted our annual Kids Holiday Party to an outdoor Fall Festival that follows social distancing guidelines and allows us to connect with our employees and their families.