No. 3 midsize Top Workplace: Loyola Blakefield

As principal of Loyola Blakefield’s Upper School, Brian Maraña leads a team dedicated to educating young men in the Catholic Jesuit tradition.
Not only are academics emphasized, but there’s also a focus on strong values and spiritual growth, as well as service to others.
“Every day I am amazed how our faculty and staff cultivate passion, talent, faith and compassion in our students,” said Maraña, a class of 2000 alumnus of the Towson school. “What excites me the most in this role is the opportunity to give voice to this work and to the remarkable ways that our educators transform lives.”
Founded in 1852, Loyola Blakefield is a college preparatory school for boys in grades six through 12. Its curriculum is complemented by activities that range from interscholastic sports teams to music, theater and other clubs and student organizations.
With more than 150 employees, school officials emphasize in a Top Workplaces questionnaire a belief in “the power and necessity of diversity” in the workplace “to achieve a greater richness of ideas and to prepare [students] to be leaders in an increasingly global community.”
“The overarching mission of the Society of Jesus guides our leadership team and provides the grounds for a spirit of collaboration,” Maraña said. “One particular value of the Society of Jesus is the emphasis on cura personalis, a Latin phrase which means ‘care of the person.’ Our mission calls us to provide for the holistic and unique development of each member of our community — student, parent, faculty and staff.”
Kelly Williams is an administrative assistant in Loyola Blakefield’s Middle School. She also happens to be the mother of two current students and one graduate.
“I’m proud to work within a community that is not only highly devoted to its mission, but also values and recognizes the unique roles that members of our faculty and staff perform,” Williams said. “Whether you are a classroom teacher, administrator, counselor or coach, it takes all of us to ensure that our students are educated and cared for.”