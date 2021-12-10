Leadership winner for midsize businesses: Anders Jones of Facet Wealth, a commitment to openness

To keep everyone connected and immersed in the company culture, we added a lot of remote events and opportunities to connect. Every day we have at least one virtual water cooler scheduled, hosted by different people within the company. Attendees win random prizes just for being there. The water cooler is open all day for anyone to drop in informally. We host master classes led by employees, virtual brunches and happy hours, and contests. Employees are encouraged and supported to suggest or organize other events as well. And we’ve stepped up our awards and recognition programs. We recognize everyone who contributes to our organization and our culture.